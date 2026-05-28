Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film holds STEADY despite new competition from Chand Mera Dil

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do starring Ayushmann Khurrana continued its steady box office run on Day 14, crossing Rs 55 crore worldwide despite facing competition from Chand Mera Dil and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do BO

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in worldwide gross collections and is slowly moving towards the Rs 60 crore milestone. Despite a dip in footfalls and fresh competition from new releases, the film has managed to put up a decent show in its second week.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 14

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹0.88 crore net on Day 14 from 1,681 shows. This takes its total India gross to ₹48.75 crore and India net to ₹41.08 crore so far. On Wednesday (Day 13), it earned ₹1.20 crore net across 2,943 shows, marking a 14.3% drop from the previous day. Overseas, the film added ₹0.10 crore on Day 13, pushing its international total to ₹7.65 crore and the worldwide gross to ₹55.36 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do vs Chand Mera Dil vs Star Wars

The Mudassar Aziz-directed film had a respectable second weekend but began feeling the pressure from Monday onwards. It is now competing with two fresh releases- Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil and the big Hollywood title Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, both of which hit theatres on May 22.

While the numbers show a slowdown, the film has still managed to maintain a respectable pace for a mid-sized comedy in a crowded market. The cast, which includes Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles, has been appreciated for its energy. The supporting cast also features reliable names like Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Deepika Amin.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Released on May 15, 2026, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do opened to mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. While some enjoyed its situational humour and light-hearted take on relationships, others felt it lacked the freshness and repeat value of the 2019 original.

With no major Bollywood releases in the coming week, the Ayushmann starrer now has a relatively clearer window. How well it performs over the next few days will determine whether it can cross the Rs 50 crore India net mark or settle as an average performer. So far, the film has shown enough resilience to stay in the game.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

