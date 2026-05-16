Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 2: Can Ayushmann Khurrana’s film PASS weekend test?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's romantic comedy continues its theatrical run amid mixed reviews, while positive audience reactions and family support could help boost weekend collections.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection day 2: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, finally released in theatres on May 15, but has had a rather slow start at the box office. The romantic comedy-drama opened to mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. While many appreciated the cast’s performances and some genuinely funny moments, others felt it relied too heavily on old, rehashed jokes.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net of ₹3.85 crore on its first day from 6,554 shows. This is one of the lowest opening days of Ayushmann’s career and falls well short of the original Pati Patni Aur Woh, which had raked in ₹9.10 crore on Day 1 back in 2019 with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. In fact, this sequel has managed less than half of the original’s opening.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 2

Occupancy remained low throughout the day, morning shows were at just 5.38%, afternoon at 10.92%, and evening shows at 10.46%. On Day 2, the numbers dropped further as the film collected only Rs 0.12 crore net from 1,933 shows. This takes the total India net to Rs 3.97 crore and gross to Rs 4.76 crore so far.

While the cast has been widely praised, the film will need strong word-of-mouth and a good weekend pickup if it hopes to recover. Right now, it’s struggling to find its feet.

Ayushmann's mother pours in blessings

On Friday, Ayushmann posted a video on Instagram of his mother reacting to the film. In the video, his mother is shown affectionately blessing him after seeing the movie.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Mom has blessed me. She says your film is very good. She said that if Dad were here, he would have loved it too. She laughed a lot after a long time while watching #PatiPatniAurVodo. The film is running in theatres!"

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