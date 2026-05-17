Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 2: Weekend growth gives BOOST to Ayushmann Khurrana's Rom-Com

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer records solid Saturday growth, taking the worldwide collection to 13.70 crore in two days.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 2: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, is showing some positive signs at the box office despite mixed reviews from audiences. The romantic comedy-drama, which released on May 15, 2026, had a slow start but managed to register a decent jump on its second day.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, the Mudassar Aziz-directed film collected around ₹4 crore on its opening day. On Saturday (Day 2), it saw a healthy 43% growth, raking in ₹5.75 crore from 6,717 shows. This takes the total India gross to ₹11.70 crore and the net collection to ₹9.75 crore so far.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do overseas collection

Overseas markets also added ₹1 crore on the second day, pushing the international total to ₹2 crore. With this, the worldwide gross now stands at ₹13.70 crore in two days.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do lags behind Pati Patni Aur Woh

While the film is showing weekend growth, it is still lagging behind its 2019 predecessor. The original Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, had opened to ₹9.10 crore on Day 1 and followed it up with a strong ₹12.33 crore on Day 2. The new version clearly hasn’t been able to create the same kind of opening buzz.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Apart from the lead cast, the film also features talented actors like Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Deepika Amin, and others in important roles. Directed once again by Mudassar Aziz, it tries to recreate the light-hearted charm of the original while bringing in a fresh cast.

It’s still early days, and the coming Sunday and weekdays will be crucial. If the word-of-mouth improves and families turn up in bigger numbers, the film might find some stability. Right now, it’s doing okay but remains far from matching the success of the 2019 hit.

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