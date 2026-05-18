Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's comedy shows STRONG Sunday momentum

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer records strong Sunday growth, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 24.25 crore in three days.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 3: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is holding its ground at the box office despite receiving mixed feedback from audiences. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, which also features Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, has shown steady growth over the weekend. On its first Sunday, the film witnessed a healthy jump of over 34% compared to Saturday’s collection.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the Mudassar Aziz-directed comedy opened with Rs 4 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 5.75 crore on Day 2. On Day 3 (Sunday), it raked in a solid Rs 7.75 crore net from 6,350 shows. This takes the total India net collection to ₹17.50 crore, while the domestic gross has reached around Rs 21 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do overseas collection

In overseas markets, the film added Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday, pushing the total international gross to Rs 3.25 crore. Overall, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 24.25 crore in three days.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do vs Pati Patni Aur Woh

However, when compared to the 2019 original Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, this sequel is trailing quite far behind. The first film had collected Rs 9.10 crore on Day 1, Rs 12.33 crore on Day 2, and Rs 14.51 crore on Day 3, taking its three-day total to ₹35.94 crore, significantly higher than the new version.

Besides the lead cast, the movie also picks up a solid supporting bunch like Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Deepika Amin and others, so it kind of works on that level too.

Released on May 15, 2026, this situational comedy seems to be benefiting from the weekend crowd though it will still need pretty strong word of mouth over the next few weekdays, to keep things rolling and to back up, the budget , because otherwise the momentum may drop a bit.

It’s a decent weekend for the team, though living up to the success of the original remains a tough task.

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