Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana’s rom-com holds STEADY amid tough competition

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer records a decent weekend total, while Sara's performance and the film's entertaining vibe continue to win audience praise.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 3: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has pulled Ayushmann Khurrana back onto the big screen after a long break and honestly the movie is getting quite a bit of attention. Alongside Sara Ali Khan Rakul Preet Singh and Vamika Gabbi, Ayushmann appears to be the lead in this romantic comedy drama with a slightly dramatic touch. Since the release, people have been sharing a fair amount of praise online, particularly about the story and the fun spirited vibe, it feels genuinely entertaining.

Interestingly, a lot of people are talking about Sara Ali Khan’s performance. Many are saying that she has completely stolen the show, with some even commenting that her brilliance is making Ayushmann’s work look a little pale in comparison. The fresh chemistry and funny situations seem to be clicking with the audience.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 3

Now coming to the box office numbers- the film opened with around ₹4 crore on Day 1 and showed a decent jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 5.75 crore on Day 2. On Sunday (Day 3), it earned an estimated Rs 1.09 crore net according to Sacnilk, running across 2,529 shows. This takes the total India net collection to Rs 10.84 crore, while the gross has reached approximately Rs 12.99 crore so far. These figures are still early estimates and may change by the end of the day.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do faces competition from...

The film is obviously benefitting from the weekend crowd, but it is also bumping into rough competition from other releases like Dhurandhar 2, Bhoot Bangla, and Raja Shivaji which are still holding strong at the ticket windows.

Overall, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has managed a decent weekend, but it will need more punchy word-of-mouth, along with steady weekday numbers, to keep going for a longer run. The encouraging buzz around Sara’s performance, plus the narrative itself could still help it gather momentum in the coming days.

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