Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's film holds STEADY after weekend jump

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer completes a decent opening weekend with steady growth, while Monday collections become crucial for its theatrical run.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 4: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has wrapped up its opening weekend on a decent note. While the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer didn’t manage to cross the Rs 20 crore mark in its first three days, it still showed some promising growth, especially on Sunday.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the film collected a healthy Rs 7.75 crore net on Day 3 (Sunday) from 6,350 shows. This marks a solid 34.8% jump from Saturday’s collection. With this, the total India net has reached Rs 17.50 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 21 crore. Early Monday estimates (Day 4) show it has added another ₹0.08 crore net, taking the total India net to Rs 17.58 crore and gross to Rs 21.09 crore so far.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do occupancy

The occupancy numbers also improved as the weekend progressed- going up from around 12% on Friday to 22% on Sunday. Even though the number of shows reduced after the first day, the theatres that continued to run the film saw better footfalls, which is a positive sign.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do overseas collection

Overseas markets have also contributed steadily. The film earned Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday, taking its international total to Rs 3.25 crore. This brings the worldwide gross to Rs 24.25 crore in three days.

Overall, the film seems to be having a clear upward trend, with Sunday basically bringing in the best numbers from the weekend. While it still has a long way to go compared with the original Pati Patni Aur Woh, the growing curiosity from the audience over the weekend is actually encouraging. But now comes the real test, which is how it does through the weekdays. If it can keep up a decent pace , and pick up that positive word of mouth, then it might still pull off a respectable run, even if it’s not there yet.

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