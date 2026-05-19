Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana’s rom-com brings decent numbers on Monday

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh's comedy film earned Rs 3.25 crore on Monday after a sharp 58% drop, taking its worldwide total close to Rs 29 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi’s new comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is chugging along at the box office, but it has received mixed reactions from audiences. While the film is entertaining enough in parts, it hasn’t quite matched the magic of its 2019 predecessor starring Kartik Aaryan.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 4

After a decent first weekend, the movie saw a sharp 58.1% drop on its first Monday (Day 4). According to Sacnilk, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected Rs 3.25 crore on Monday from 5,563 shows. This takes its total India gross to Rs 24.84 crore and India net collection to Rs 20.75 crore so far.

The film opened with Rs 4 crore on Friday, then showed steady growth with Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday and a solid Rs 7.75 crore on Sunday. Overseas, it added Rs 0.75 crore on Day 4, pushing the international total to Rs 4 crore. The current worldwide gross stands at Rs 28.84 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do vs Pati Patni Aur Woh

Compared to the original Pati Patni Aur Woh, this sequel is trailing behind. The 2019 film had collected Rs 5.70 crore on its fourth day and had crossed Rs 41 crore in India by then.

More about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do brings back the situational comedy formula with Ayushmann playing the flustered husband caught between multiple women. While the cast is energetic and the film has its funny moments, it seems to be struggling to create the same level of buzz and repeat value as the earlier version. With no major competition in the coming weeks, its performance over the next few days will be crucial in deciding its final box office fate.

On Monday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram Stories to share a post about the film's growth at the box office on Sunday. He captioned it, "#PatiPatniAurWohDo is showing fantastic box office momentum with nearly 40 per cent growth coming in today, which clearly indicates strong audience acceptance. Family entertainers thrive on positive word of mouth, and this film is gradually finding its space among the masses."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

