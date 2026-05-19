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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 5: Will Ayushmann Khurrana’s film PASS Tuesday test?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's film sees sharp Monday drop, crosses Rs 20 crore mark in India despite weak morning occupancy.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 19, 2026 1:47 PM IST
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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do witnessed a sharp drop in collections on its first Monday, raising some concerns about its box office run. However, the film has managed to cross the Rs 20 crore net mark in India by Day 5 (Tuesday), which is a small milestone for the situational comedy.

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 5

According to early numbers shared by Mint, the movie collected just Rs 6 lakh from morning shows on Tuesday across 974 screens, registering a low 8% occupancy. While this is weaker than Monday’s morning numbers, the day is still young and evening as well as night shows could help it pick up some pace. Final figures for the day will only be clear after the last show ends.

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do occupancy

The film had a decent first weekend despite mixed reviews from audiences. It opened with Rs 4 crore on Friday, then grew to Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday and posted a solid Rs 7.75 crore on Sunday. Occupancy also improved steadily from 12% on Day 1 to 22% on Sunday. However, the drop on Monday was quite noticeable as it collected only ₹3.25 crore with 13% occupancy.

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As of now, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has raked in an estimated Rs 24.91 crore gross in India, taking its net collection to Rs 20.81 crore. Tuesday’s performance will be important because it will show whether the film can hold its ground or if the drop continues.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana along with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. While the cast is energetic and the film has its funny moments, it hasn’t generated the kind of strong word-of-mouth needed to sustain long runs in today’s competitive market. The coming days will be crucial in deciding its final box office verdict.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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