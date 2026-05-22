Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy SLOWS down amid of Chand Mera Dil release

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana's film struggles after first week, crosses Rs 40 crore worldwide as Chand Mera Dil arrives with fresh competition.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do BO

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has completed its first week at the box office, but the numbers have started sliding after a decent opening weekend. The Mudassar Aziz-directed comedy, which received mixed reviews, is clearly struggling to match the success of its 2019 predecessor.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 8

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2 crore on its first Thursday (Day 7), marking a 27.3% drop from the previous day. This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 34.43 crore and India net to Rs 29 crore so far. Early estimates for Day 8 (Friday) show it added another Rs 0.25 crore net from 1,289 shows, pushing the India gross to Rs 34.73 crore and net to Rs 29.25 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do overseas collection

Overseas, the movie earned Rs 0.50 crore on Day 7, taking its international total to Rs 5.85 crore. The current worldwide gross stands at Rs 40.28 crore.

While the film had a respectable first weekend with solid growth on Saturday and Sunday, the weekdays have been disappointing. The drop suggests that the mixed word-of-mouth has affected its momentum.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. The supporting cast includes Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and others in important roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do hit theatres on May 15, 2026. It is now going to face fresh competition from Chand Mera Dil, the Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer, which released today. With the numbers already slowing down, the coming days will be crucial for the film to salvage whatever it can at the ticket counters. While it has its funny moments and a talented cast, the film seems to be falling short of expectations in what was supposed to be a safe, no-major-competition period.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

