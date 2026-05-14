Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana EYES another comedy hit after Thamma?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do starring Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to open between Rs 6-8 crore at the box office, with strong buzz around its family comedy, ensemble cast, and entertaining storyline.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office prediction day 1: After scoring back-to-back 100 crore hits with Dream Girl 2 and Thamma, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to return with another full-on comedy titled Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film promises a crazy dose of laughs, confusion, and pure entertainment, bringing Ayushmann back to the kind of family entertainer space he shines in.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office prediction

Ayushmann already has a solid track record in comedies, with films like Bala and Badhaai Ho crossing the 100 crore mark earlier. According to early buzz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is expected to open between Rs 6 to 8 crore. Its weekend performance will largely depend on how critics and audiences react, but the film enjoys a clear advantage- there’s no big competition for quite some time.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In the film, Ayushmann plays the hilariously flustered Prajapati Pandey, whose life turns upside down when he gets entangled with not one, not two, but three women, essayed by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. As the mess escalates into full-blown chaos, Vijay Raaz joins the madness as a cop, taking the comedy to another level.

With Dream Girl 2 becoming one of the biggest entertainers of its time and Thamma further proving his strong pull at the box office, industry insiders are quite optimistic about this new offering. If the film clicks with families and masses, it could turn out to be yet another solid winner for Ayushmann.

Ayushmann Khurrana says, “I have always believed that for the audience content is king. My only attempt has been to tell stories that entertain people, make them laugh a lot and give them one hell of a time in theatres. With Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, we are going all out to deliver a complete big-screen entertainer for the entire family audience. The script had me hooked instantly because it is the kind of comedy that makes me laugh out loud and you can bring your entire family to theatres to have an amazing time.”

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