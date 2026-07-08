Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT release: When and where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh’s rom-com

After its theatrical release in May, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh's romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is finally heading to OTT. Here's when and where you can stream the family entertainer on Netflix.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT release: When and where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh’s rom-com

Missed Pati Patni Aur Woh Do in theaters, don't worry you don't have to worry much longer, Netflix is bringing the film to your living room on July 10, 2026. After its big-screen debut back in May, this comedy will finally start streaming for all Netflix subscribers.

What’s The Movie About?

It’s basically a modern mess of marriage, trust, and a few white lies that spin out of control. Ayushmann Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, a forest officer who’s pretty happy with his wife, Aparna (played by Wamiqa Gabbi). Life gets complicated when his old college friend Chanchal (Sara Ali Khan) shows up needing a favor. To help her, Prajapati tells some harmless lies, but things snowball. Before he knows it, his wife starts suspecting him of cheating with more than one woman. The jokes build up from there, with plenty of misunderstandings, wild situations, and a few honest moments about what trust really means in a relationship.

All About Cast and Crew?

The cast is packed with talent Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Guneet Singh Sodhi, and Ayesha Raza Mishra round out the ensemble, blending comedy, romance, and family drama. While the movie’s theatrical release on May 15 grabbed mixed reviews, critics were split, some loved the performances and humor, others wanted more surprise from the story. Still, the star power and wacky plot got it plenty of buzz, making its OTT release pretty eagerly awaited.

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