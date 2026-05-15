Pati Patni Aur Woh Do X review: Fans call Ayushmann Khurrana’s rom-com a 'laugh riot'; Sara Ali Khan steals the show

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do receives positive early reactions on X, with fans praising Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky comeback, Sara Ali Khan's energy, and the film's witty family-friendly comedy.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do x review

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do X Review: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do hit the theatres on May 15. Ayushmann Khurrana leads the romantic comedy, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan. Mudassar Aziz directed the film, which has received minimal advance reservations for its opening day.

Viewers who have already seen the early shows have praised the film's situational humour, lively performances, and upbeat tone.

The initial reactions to X have been extremely positive. Many people have hailed the picture as clean and enjoyable family entertainment.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Twitter review

One user wrote, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a genuinely funny family entertainer, far better than what the trailer suggested. The film’s plot is driven by situational comedy full of chaos , which makes its screenplay thoroughly entertaining. The first 15–20 minutes feel slightly slow and the jokes don’t land effectively, but once the story takes a turn with the entry of Sara Ali Khan, the film consistently keeps the audience laughing. The interval block is superb.."

The same reviewer added, "Director #MudassarAziz excels both in writing and direction. The film is packed with hilarious twists that arrive at regular intervals, ensuring the audience never feels bored. The comedy is quite impressive- instead of relying heavily on slapstick humour, the film focuses more on witty dialogues and crazy situations."

Another viewer wrote, "#AyushmannKhurrana is back in his OG QUIRKY FORM as he delivers an EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE with full conviction.. Sara Ali Khan is actually the lifeline of the film because the moment she arrives, she takes the film a notch higher."

Several reviewers praised Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the supporting characters. "RakulPreetSingh as Nilofer Khan speaks in a typical UP accent, which adds a fun flavour & WamiqaGabbi stands out with both her screen presence and acting."

Viewers have also praised Mudassar Aziz for focusing on witty dialogues rather than slapstick comedy. Based on current trends, the film is expected to earn around Rs. 3-4 crore on its opening day.

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