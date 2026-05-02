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Patriot Box Office collection day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty's film ROARS with Rs 29 crore worldwide

Patriot collected Rs 29.37 crore worldwide on Day 1, including Rs 9.80 crore India net. Mohanlal and Mammootty's Malayalam thriller opened strongly with impressive occupancy.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 2, 2026 6:41 AM IST
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Patriot box office collection

Patriot box office collection day 1: The Malayalam film Patriot has started its box office run with great success. The movie, which features Mohanlal and Mammootty, reached a total of Rs 29.37 crore in worldwide earnings on its first day of release. Theatrical release of Patriot, which took place on May 1 2026, received a positive response from audiences who came to see the film. Sacnilk states that the movie did well on its first day of release in India. A net collection of Rs 9.80 crore was reported.

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Patriot box office collection day 1

The movie was shown in 2,636 theatres across the country. The total amount collected in India is Rs 11.37 crore. As of right now, the net amount is still Rs 9.80 crore.

Patriot overseas collection

Patriot also did well in foreign markets. On its first day of release, the movie brought in Rs 18.00 crore abroad. As a result, the global gross collection of Rs 29.37 crore.

Patriot theatre occupancy

The movie maintained its high occupancy rates throughout the day. The total occupancy rate reached 73.44%. The afternoon and evening shows achieved their highest audience numbers at 75.75%, while morning broadcasts operated at 70.25% capacity. Night shows maintained their audience numbers at 72%.

Kerala turned out to be the best-performing market. The state provided a total of Rs 8.50 crore. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 75 lakhs, while Karnataka followed with Rs 1.50 crore. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh received Rs 15 lakhs. With contributions from the rest of India totalling Rs 47 lakhs, India's gross was Rs 11.37 crore.

More about Patriot

According to the makers, the original release date of the spy action movie was April 23. The movie's release was then postponed to May 1, 2026. In a previous statement, the makers said, "We are working hard to bring Patriot to you at the highest possible quality. However, due to a combination of unforeseen circumstances, it has become necessary to postpone the film's release from the previously scheduled date of April 23 by a few days." Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, Revathy, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, and Prakash Belawadi also play key roles in the film.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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