Patriot Box Office collection day 6: Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer crosses Rs 70 crore worldwide but STRUGGLES to sustain pace

The Patriot Day 6 box office: Mammootty Mohanlal starrer crosses Rs 70 crore worldwide but sees sharp drop in India collections.

Patriot box office collection day 6

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 6: Mammootty’s latest action thriller, Patriot, has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark worldwide by its sixth day in theatres. However, despite a decent opening, the film is struggling to maintain momentum and is showing signs of a sharp drop after the weekend.

Patriot box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 24.91 crore nett in India so far, with a gross of Rs 28.90 crore in the domestic market. The overseas market has been the real savior here, contributing a strong Rs 41.50 crore. Together, these numbers have helped The Patriot reach Rs 70.33 crore globally by Day 6.

The film opened to okay numbers but failed to build strongly after that. It recorded its best collection on Day 3 (first Sunday) with Rs 5.50 crore from 2,229 shows at 42% occupancy. But things went downhill from Monday onwards. On Day 4, it dropped to Rs 1.70 crore, and on Day 5 it further slipped to Rs 1.50 crore with very low occupancy. By Day 6, the film managed only Rs 0.06 crore nett from just 316 shows.

Patriot struggling at box office

The big gap between weekend and weekday numbers is quite visible now, and the film is finding it tough to hold its ground, especially in India.

More about Patriot

The Patriot is an action thriller that revolves around covert operatives who stumble upon a major surveillance conspiracy threatening national security. A central part of the story is "Periscope," a powerful spyware system allegedly used to monitor common citizens. This spyware is reportedly controlled by a powerful company owned by a minister’s son. A senior official named Daniel James then steps up to expose the whole truth.

Starring both Mammootty and Mohanlal in key roles, the film had generated decent buzz before release, but the box office numbers so far suggest it hasn’t quite clicked with audiences the way it was expected to. It remains to be seen if the strong overseas performance can help it recover in the coming days.

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