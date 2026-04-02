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Patriot release POSTPONED: When will Mohanlal and Mammootty's high-stakes spy thriller hit theatres?

Mohanlal and Mammootty's much-awaited spy thriller Patriot gets postponed to May 1 as makers aim for top-quality release; teaser hints at a gripping espionage drama.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 2, 2026 6:39 AM IST

Patriot release POSTPONED: When will Mohanlal and Mammootty's high-stakes spy thriller hit theatres?

One of the year's most anticipated movies is Patriot. Originally scheduled for release this month on April 23, the espionage thriller has two of the most renowned Malayalam actors, Mohanlal and Mammootty. It was announced on Wednesday that the movie has been delayed and will not be released on schedule.

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When will Patriot release?

The movie Patriot will release worldwide in theaters on May 1. The actors Mohanlal and Mammootty announced the new date through their X accounts.

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The makers posted a note on Instagram on Tuesday outlining the cause of the delay. The team announced their mission to present the film to audiences with "highest possible quality."

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What did the makers say about Patriot's release?

The statement read, "We are working hard to bring Patriot to you at the highest possible quality. However, due to a combination of unforeseen circumstances, it has become necessary to postpone the film's release from the previously scheduled date of April 23 by a few days."

What is the plot of Patriot?

The teaser for Patriot was released last October. The story follows a JAG officer who retired from his military service and Mammootty plays this character who gets falsely accused of espionage. He begins a secret mission to achieve his goal of restoring his reputation while safeguarding his country. Mohanlal joins him in this dangerous mission as he depicts an experienced soldier who works for the armed forces.

The film creates building suspense because Fahadh Faasil's character exhibits major anxiety about two people uniting their efforts which leads to a complicated story that includes power conflicts and secretive plots.

Patriot cast

The ambitious Malayalam film Patriot presents a powerful cast which includes Kunchako Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Revathy as its leading actors. The main cast includes Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, and Prakash Belawadi.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Mammootty Mohanlal Patriot Cast Patriot Movie Teaser Patriot Release Date Patriot Release Postponed