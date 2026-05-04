Patriot worldwide box office collection day 3: Mohanlal-Mammootty starrer continues to WIN hearts, earns over Rs 38 crore

Patriot worldwide box office collection day 3: The much-awaited Mohanlal-Mammootty-Fahadh Faasil film hit theatres on May 1. Read on to know more about the film's worldwide collection.

Patriot worldwide box office collection day 3: Mohanlal-Mammootty starrer continues to WIN hearts, earns over Rs 38 crore

Patriot worldwide box office collection day 3: Patriot remains special to the viewers for multiple reasons. For the unversed, the film marks a key reunion between Mohanlal and Mammootty. Both superstars had shared screen space in full length feature in Twenty 20 which had released in 2008. Mohanlal had made a short cameo in Mammootty’s Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty. However, it is Patriot that brings them together in full-fledged roles after 18 long years. The film has also been winning hearts for the impeccable performance by its powerful ensemble cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy. The film is helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, who is popular for critically acclaimed films including Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik. Patriot falls into a realistic spy thriller space.

Patriot Day 3 box office collection update

The much-appreciated Mohanlal-Mammootty film witnessed a slight dip on day 3. As per trade site, the film managed to collected about Rs 5.50 crore net in India, which was less compared to its collection made on day 2. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.15 crore net in India on its first Saturday. Even though the collections had dipped, the film had a solid weekend. Patriot's net collection stands at Rs 21.65 crore in India. Its gross collection stands at Rs 25.11 crore in India.

How much did Patriot collect worldwide on day 3?

Patriot's worldwide performance continues to impress. On Day 3 alone, the film reportedly managed to earn about Rs 9 crore gross in international markets. With this, the film's total overseas collection amounted to Rs 38.50 crore. As far as the total income from domestic and foreign collection is concerned, the film earned Rs 63.61 crore, which is no mean feat.

Why did Mammootty urge viewers to watch Patriot?

During a promotional event in Dubai, Mammootty spoke to his fans and stressed on the fact that we all are currently living in an era where "privacy is increasingly lost". As he said, the film Patriot addressed this relevant subject. "There will be different views - good, bad, partly good, mostly good. Everyone is free to express their opinion as they feel. Some of you may have heard such opinions before coming here. Whatever it is, you will form your own view, and that is what matters. Films are made with the intention of being enjoyed by all," Mathrubhumi quoted him as saying.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

