Patriot X Review: Mammootty-Mohanlal's REUNION leaves fans thrilled, netizens call spy drama 'Must-watch entertainer'

Patriot X Review: Patriot has opened to strong early reactions, with fans praising Mammootty and Mohanlal's reunion, powerful performances, emotional depth, and intense storytelling.

Patriot X Review: Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer Patriot has hit the theatres today, May 1. Early audience reactions to the film, the new spy thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan, are pouring in on X (formerly Twitter), and the response has been highly positive. Many viewers are calling the film a major cinematic event, mainly because it brings together Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen once again.

Fans say the film delivers a powerful theatre experience with strong performances, emotional depth, and an impressive scale. Several early viewers have described it as intense, classy, and meaningful cinema rather than just a typical commercial entertainer.

Patriot Twitter review

The biggest highlight for audiences is clearly the pairing of Mammootty and Mohanlal. Mammootty, who plays Dr Daniel James, is being praised for his "calm and controlled performance." Fans say he brings "depth and seriousness" to the role. Mohanlal, who plays Col. Rahim Naik, is receiving praise for his "commanding screen presence and effortless intensity." Together, the two stars are said to create many "goosebump-worthy moments" and excellent screen chemistry.

The supporting cast has also received appreciation. Fahadh Faasil is being called "sharp, unpredictable, and highly effective" in his role. Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy have also been praised for adding strength to the story and supporting the main narrative well.

Many viewers are also praising the film’s realistic treatment of its subject. According to reactions, Patriot avoids unnecessary exaggeration and focuses on grounded storytelling. The social and political backdrop has been appreciated, while several dialogues are said to leave a strong impact. Emotional scenes involving the lead characters are also being highlighted as one of the film’s strengths.

Patriot's second half is most intense

#Patriot

1st half Decent one

Interval scene?? 2nd half will be peak???

Not an Completely Mass entertainer

But Mass Moments is there terrific ?music by sushin Mammooka lalettan combo?? pure goosebumps Overall Peak padam NB: Early review prediction — Siddarth (@Siddarth5604) May 1, 2026

As for the pacing, audiences say the "first half builds the story steadily and keeps viewers engaged." The interval sequence is being called "a major high point with goosebump moments." The second half is receiving even stronger praise, with many calling it the "most intense and emotional part of the film."

#Patriot review-

? Performances-The lead actor carries the film well, especially in emotional scenes

Supporting cast is decent and supports the narrative effectively. ? What works

Relevant social message

Some impactful dialogues

Realistic tone (no over-the-top mass elements) pic.twitter.com/zYdS7vQZ4u — Indian Cinema (@Indianfilmm) May 1, 2026

The initial reaction to Patriot shows that the movie contains more than its star performances. The audience describes the film as stylish and intense while delivering emotional satisfaction. Many fans believe it is a must-watch big-screen experience and one of the most exciting Malayalam releases in recent times.

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