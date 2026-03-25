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Pawan Singh Controversy: Bhojpujri actor faces summons after Anjali Raghav makes EXPLOSIVE allegations for sexual misconduct

Anjali Raghav had alleged in her complaint to the Women's Commission that she was touched inappropriately by Pawan Singh.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 25, 2026 2:30 PM IST

Pawan Singh Controversy: Bhojpujri actor faces summons after Anjali Raghav makes EXPLOSIVE allegations for sexual misconduct
A file photo of Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh has been issued a notice by Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW). He has been summoned because of the allegations made against him by his co-star Anjali Raghav. For the unversed, Anjali Raghav had alleged in her complaint to the Women's Commission that she was touched inappropriately by Pawan Singh. This happened during a promotional event that was held in Lucknow in 2025. She had also alleged that a video of this particular incident was later intentionally made viral by Pawan's associates, which proved detrimental to her reputation.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
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