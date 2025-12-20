Payal Gaming VIRAL private video leaked: YouTuber takes THIS action against deepfake abuse: 'I met....

Payal Gaming, the first female gamer in India, has been the top news after her alleged private video got viral on social media. Now, Payal has taken this strict decision against...



Indian gaming sensation Payal Gaming has been constantly in the headlines lately. Recently, a purported private video went viral on social media, and her name was associated with it. However, Payal clearly stated that the video was an AI-generated deepfake and had nothing to do with her. After remaining silent for a long time, Payal decided to speak openly about the matter and revealed the truth on her social media handle X (formerly Twitter).

Payal Gaming registers an FIR over her viral video

TRENDING NOW

On December 19, 2025, Payal Gaming informed her followers on her X account that she had filed an FIR with the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police regarding the matter. She also shared a copy of her FIR, stating that the complaint was filed concerning the deepfake video that had gone viral under her name. In her words: "Today, I met Shri. Yashasvi Yadav (IPS), Addl. Director General of Police and Head of the Maharashtra Cyber Department. I express my sincere gratitude for the prompt action, professionalism, efficiency and seamless support extended by the Maharashtra Cyber Department."

What did Payal Gaming say about the viral video controversy?

On December 17, 2025, Payal, a well-known actress, wrote and published an extensive letter in which she explained that the girl portrayed in the viral video and not her. She said that she could never have imagined that she would need to make such a troubling and public announcement about her life. Payal strongly denounced the video for connecting her name and identity as the incorrect trod and stated that the video had no relations with her life, her choices, or her identity at all. In her words: "I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing. Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity."

Payal also mentioned that the entire incident had affected not only her but also her family. She said that she usually prefers to remain silent on negative issues, but this time the circumstances were such that speaking the truth became necessary. She said that this is not just about her, but the voice of all women who are victims of such online harassment and character assassination. Payal described such content as inhumane and deeply distressing and appealed to people not to share such videos or speculate about them.

What is Payal Gaming?





The actual name of Payal Gaming is Payal Dhare. She ranks among the most famous female gamers in India. Her gaming career on YouTube began in 2019, and she got noticed through her gameplays and live streams of trending games like BGMI, PUBG, and GTA V. Payal has been a strong rival to male gamers and has built her reputation not only in India but also outside the country. She is one of the very few Indian gamers who got to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and talk about the future of the Indian gaming sector.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more