Actress Payal Ghosh who has worked in diverse kinds of cinema from Hindi, English, Telugu and Kannada. Payal Ghosh has been impressing everyone with her acting chops and sweeping awards of late but it's her suicide note, an incomplete one, that has grabbed headlines. A couple of days ago, Payal Ghosh shared an incomplete suicide note on her Instagram handle without any caption. And it has been going viral ever since. Payal's fans are quite worried about her. It has been just weeks before that she talked about mental health.

Payal Ghosh's suicide note on Instagram goes viral

Payal Ghosh had made it to the Entertainment News for a shocking reason. Her post on suicide is going viral and it seems like a suicide note she wrote and shared before completing it. The note reads that if she dies of a heart attack or by suicide people who will be responsible for her death are... leaving it like a cliffhanger of a movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh)

Payal Ghosh leaves her fans worried with the suicide note

Payal Ghosh's fans are very worried for the actress and her mental well being. A lot of them have been asking her if her note is for real and is she is alright. A lot of Payal Ghosh's fans have been asking her to consult doctors and seek help if she feels so.

Payal Ghosh talks about mental health being under-valued

When Tunisha Sharma, a young actress was found dead on sets of her TV show, Payal Ghosh had given a statement talking about how under-valued mental health is. She called it unfortunate that people were taking such drastic steps. The actress talked about starting strong foundations where mental health matters would be discussed. She said that one needs to start by believing that suicide is never an option.