Peddi advance booking collection: Can Ram Charan's film deliver BLOCKBUSTER opening? Pre-sales cross Rs 12 crore worldwide

Peddi advance booking collection: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film has crossed Rs 12 crore in worldwide pre-sales, with strong demand in North America ahead of its June 4 release.

Peddi advance booking

Peddi Advance Booking: Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports action drama Peddi is generating solid interest ahead of its release, with advance bookings showing encouraging numbers both in India and overseas. However, the film still needs a stronger push in certain key markets to match the pre-release hype of big Telugu films.

Peddi advance booking collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Peddi has collected Rs 5.39 crore in India advance bookings for its opening day (excluding blocked seats). Globally, the advance sales have already crossed Rs 12 crore, largely driven by strong demand from international markets, particularly North America.

That said, the numbers are still some distance away from Ram Charan’s previous film Game Changer, which had raked in around Rs 26 crore in advance bookings. While Peddi is doing well, it hasn’t reached that level of frenzy yet.

Telugu version leading in numbers

The Telugu version is leading the charge in India, contributing Rs 5.31 crore from over 22,000 tickets sold across 2,409 shows. The Tamil and Hindi versions have recorded much lower numbers so far — Rs 3.47 lakh and Rs 1.85 lakh, respectively. Bookings are still opening gradually in several markets.

Peddi US advance booking

In the United States, the film is showing healthy interest. Premiere advance sales are nearing $800,000 (around Rs 7.58 crore), while overall North American advance bookings have crossed $882,000 (roughly Rs 8.39 crore).

Peddi paid preview on June 3

The film is set to release on June 4, with paid premiere shows scheduled for June 3 at 8 PM. Ticket prices for these premieres have been set at Rs 600. The Andhra Pradesh government has already permitted a hike in ticket prices, Rs 100 in single-screen theatres and Rs 125 in multiplexes (including GST) for the first 10 days. Exhibitors can also screen five shows per day during this period.

However, Telangana is still playing catch-up. Reports suggest that a delay in the government order regarding ticket price revision has slowed down advance bookings in the state. Once the clearance comes through, sales are expected to pick up significantly.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, with Shivarajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in important supporting parts. With just hours left for release, all eyes are on whether Peddi can convert this decent pre-release momentum into a strong opening day number, especially in the crucial Telugu markets.

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