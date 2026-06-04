Peddi: After Game Changer's failure, can Ram Charan's film become next Box Office hit? Here's how much it needs to earn

Peddi Box Office: Ram Charan's Rs 350 crore sports drama faces a massive challenge at the ticket window. Here's how much the film needs to earn to become a hit and surpass the disappointment of Game Changer.

Peddi box office collection (Instagram)

Peddi box office collection: Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports action drama Peddi has finally hit theatres today, June 4, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Coming after the disappointing performance of Game Changer, the pressure is clearly on Mega Power Star to deliver a solid hit and regain his box office dominance.

Peddi is made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore?

Adding to the stakes is the film’s massive budget. According to reports, Peddi has been made on a whopping Rs 350 crore, making it Ram Charan’s third most expensive film. For context, RRR remains his costliest project at Rs 550 crore, while Game Changer was made on a reported ₹450 crore budget but failed to impress at the box office.

How much Peddi need to make to become a blockbuster?

With such a high investment, Peddi needs to do some serious business to enter the safe zone. Trade experts say the film will have to collect at least Rs 350 crore net in India alone to break even. So far, only RRR has managed to cross that mark in Ram Charan’s career. Achieving this kind of number again will be extremely challenging, even for a star of his stature. While the film is expected to open strongly thanks to Ram Charan’s massive fan following, it will need consistent positive word-of-mouth and strong legs to reach that ambitious target.

About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in important supporting roles. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, Vriddhi Cinemas, and IVY Entertainment.

The buzz around Peddi has been building steadily, especially after the team shared glimpses of its grand scale and intense action sequences. For Ram Charan, this project feels like more than just another film; it’s also a chance to rebound strongly and remind audiences why he still remains one of Telugu cinema’s biggest superstars, or whatever you want to call it.

Now, as the first-day collections start pouring in, everybody’s watching whether Peddi can actually live up to those massive expectations and land that long-awaited blockbuster for Ram Charan and the entire team, straight up.

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