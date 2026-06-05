Peddi box office collection day 1: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer witnesses 175.7% growth, crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Peddi box office collection day 1: Peddi - which is a production of Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas - features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It has been directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Peddi box office collection day 1: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer witnesses 175.7% growth, crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Peddi box office collection day 1: Ram Charan continues to get lauded for his flawless performance in Peddi. Interestingly, the film isn't just making headlines for its compelling narrative and incredible performances. It is also being appreciated for starting its box office journey in the most impeccable way. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama revolves around the journey of Peddi and the efforts he makes to ensure his village gets recognition and fame it deserves. Going by the box office numbers, Peddi has recorded the biggest opening day for a Telugu movie in 2026. It has been successful in making a strong statement from day one and crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Peddi day 1 box office collection update

On day 1, Ram Charan-starrer Peddi earned a net of Rs 51.00 Cr through the 12,412 shows where it was screened. With this, the film's total India gross collections amounted to Rs 82.49 Cr and total India net collections stood at Rs 69.50 Cr so far. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 30 Cr in gross collections. With this, the film's total worldwide gross collection amounted to Rs 112.49 Cr.

Did character Peddi change Ram Charan as an individual?

Telugu star Ram Charan had recently explained why his role of Peddi has been the most challenging character he has ever played. The actor also stressed on the fact that the character changed him both professionally and on an individual level. As reported by The Statesman, Ram Charan said, “I am very fortunate to be playing this character. We are representing a section of people who are unheard, who need a voice and recognition. To play a character like that, which is very necessary in a country like India, makes me feel proud and fortunate to have come across a role like this.”

Who is Peddi?

The protagonist Peddi is a small-time jaggery factory worker. He hails from Vizianagaram and combats many challenges and setback on his journey to become a massive name in sports. In this sports action drama, Ram Charan essays the role of a crossover athlete and makes sure he is flawless in all three domains - cricket, wrestling, and sprinting. In Peddi, Ram Charan plays a character that is unlike anything we have seen him essay on the big screen in the past. He is intense and impressive as a rural sportsman who operates in a rustic coastal setting. Many felt his look - wherein he sports thick shoulder-length hair, unkempt beard, nose ring, and lungi-clad dress - will remind you of the legendary, award-winning performance in the 2018 film Rangasthalam.

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