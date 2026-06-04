Peddi Box Office collection day 1: Ram Charan's film ROARS, early numbers signal strong opening

Ram Charan's Peddi opens to a decent start with Rs 5.28 crore on Day 1. Strong advance bookings and high occupancy in Telugu states signal a promising weekend for the sports action drama.

Peddi box office collection day 1

Peddi box office collection day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited sports action drama Peddi finally hit theatres today, June 4, and has received a decent initial response from audiences. The film, which had generated solid buzz even before release, witnessed a notable security breach during a promotional event in Vijayawada on Tuesday when a fan tried to rush towards Ram Charan. The moment, which left Janhvi Kapoor visibly startled, quickly went viral on social media.

Peddi advance bookings

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Peddi has performed well in advance bookings. The film collected Rs 8.55 crore in India without blocked seats, and with blocks included, the figure rose to Rs 13.54 crore by Wednesday afternoon. Worldwide, advance sales have already crossed Rs 35 crore gross.

The movie is releasing in multiple languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam — with a total of 4,248 shows across India. The Telugu version leads with 2,809 shows, followed by Hindi with 1,073 shows. Over 28 lakh tickets have been sold for the Telugu version so far.

Peddi box office collection day 1

On Day 1, early estimates show the film has collected Rs 5.28 crore net from 1,042 shows, taking its India gross to Rs 6.23 crore. The highest occupancy was recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 54%, followed by Telangana at 37% and Andhra Pradesh. Vijayawada led with 61% occupancy for the Telugu version, while Hyderabad stood at 56%.

Peddi occupancy rate

In Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, the Telugu version recorded 19% and 8% occupancy respectively.

About Peddi

Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role, with Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, Boman Irani, Shivarajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in key supporting parts. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

With strong pre-release interest and decent opening numbers, Peddi is off to a promising start. The coming days will be crucial to see if the film can maintain momentum and deliver a big opening weekend, especially with paid premieres planned in the Telugu states.

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