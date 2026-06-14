Peddi Box Office collection day 10: Ram Charan's blockbuster ROARS past Rs 200 crore in India, eyes Rs 300 crore worldwide

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama earned Rs 8.10 crore net on its second Saturday, taking its India total to Rs 206.80 crore. The film's worldwide gross now stands at Rs 296.53 crore.

Peddi box office collection

Peddi box office collection day 10: Ram Charan’s sports action drama Peddi is proving to be a solid performer at the box office. After a strong opening weekend, the film witnessed a noticeable jump on its second Saturday (Day 10), showing that it still has good pull with audiences.

Peddi box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 8.10 crore net on Day 10, registering a healthy 57.3% growth from Friday’s Rs 5.15 crore. This strong weekend performance has helped the film comfortably cross the prestigious ₹200 crore mark in India's net collections.

With Day 10 numbers added, the movie’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 206.80 crore. It had wrapped up its first week with an impressive Rs 193.55 crore net. On the gross front, Peddi has accumulated Rs 245.53 crore in India so far.

Peddi overseas collection

Overseas, the film continues to do well too. On Day 10, it added Rs 1 crore from international markets, taking its overseas gross to Rs 51 crore. The current worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 296.53 crore.

Peddi occupancy

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor, recording an overall occupancy of 40.33% on Day 10. Evening and night shows saw the best response. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana once again led the state-wise collections with Rs 7 crore gross. Karnataka followed with Rs 1.30 crore, while the rest of India added Rs 1.10 crore. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 15 lakh.

Even as it moves into the weekdays of its second week, Peddi is holding up better than many big releases. With strong weekend numbers and decent word-of-mouth, the film is steadily marching towards becoming one of the bigger commercial successes of the year for Telugu cinema.

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