Peddi Box Office collection day 11: Ram Charan's sports drama ROARS, crosses Rs 307 crore globally

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama earned Rs 9.20 crore net in India, taking its total to Rs 216 crore. The film's worldwide gross now stands at Rs 307.98 crore, while Chiranjeevi expressed pride over comparisons praising his son's performance.

Peddi box office collection

Peddi box office collection day 11: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports drama Peddi is continuing its impressive run at the box office. The film witnessed yet another growth day on its second Monday (Day 11), showing that it still has solid pulling power even as it moves deeper into its theatrical journey.

Peddi box office collection day 11

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 9.20 crore net on Day 11, marking a healthy 13.6% jump from the previous day’s Rs 8.10 crore. With this addition, the film’s total India net collection has now reached Rs 216 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 256.23 crore.

Peddi worldwide collection

Overseas, the movie added Rs 75 lakh on Day 11, pushing its international gross to Rs 51.75 crore. The current worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 307.98 crore, and it is steadily inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark globally.

Peddi occupancy

The Telugu version continued to dominate, recording a strong overall occupancy of 48.92% on Day 11. The Hindi version registered 30.02% occupancy. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana once again led the state-wise collections with Rs 7.75 crore gross, while Karnataka added Rs 1.30 crore.

What did Chiranjeevi say about Peddi?

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently joined the Peddi team for a special interaction and opened up about the appreciation his son is receiving for the film. He said, "People are saying that Ram Charan has surpassed Chiranjeevi in Peddi. As a father, I feel proud and delighted. But as an actor, it is a little difficult to accept. Watching my son's performance gave me immense joy and pride."

Chiranjeevi also compared Peddi with the acclaimed Hindi sports drama Dangal. He said, "Dangal is a family-oriented emotional sports drama. It revolves around wrestling and the relationship within a family. The emotional conflicts between the characters grip your heart and move you deeply."

Speaking about Peddi, he highlighted its unique appeal, saying, "Peddi is a rustic sports drama. It creates awareness while also motivating people. In a way it is an educational film for governments, children, and parents. It makes audiences think." With consistent growth and strong audience support, Peddi is steadily marching towards becoming one of the bigger hits of the year.

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