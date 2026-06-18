Peddi Box Office collection day 14: Ram Charan's sports drama holds FIRM as worldwide total hits Rs 320 crore

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama earned Rs 2.45 crore on its second Monday, taking its India net total to Rs 226 crore. The film's worldwide gross has now crossed Rs 320 crore, driven by strong support from Telugu audiences.

Peddi box office collection day

Peddi box office collection day 14: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports drama Peddi is holding its ground well at the box office even as it moves into the later stages of its theatrical run. The film witnessed a drop on Day 14 (second Monday), which is quite expected, but it still added a respectable amount to its growing total.

Peddi box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 2.45 crore net on Day 14, marking a 29% decline from the previous day’s Rs 3.45 crore. With this addition, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 226 crore, while the India gross now stands at Rs 267.75 crore after two full weeks in theatres.

The Telugu version continued to be the biggest contributor, earning Rs 2.03 crore net from 2,234 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 35 lakh, Kannada contributed Rs 5 lakh, and Tamil brought in Rs 2 lakh. State-wise, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led with Rs 2.10 crore gross on the day. Karnataka added Rs 25 lakh, Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 8 lakh, and the rest of India brought in Rs 40 lakh.

Peddi day 14 occupancy

Occupancy for the Telugu version stood at 18.69% overall on Day 14, with evening and night shows performing relatively better. The Hindi version recorded a lower 10.30% occupancy, which improved as the day progressed.

Peddi worldwide collection

Overseas, the film added Rs 25 lakh on Day 14, taking its international gross to Rs 52.45 crore. The current worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 320.20 crore.

All about Peddi

Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, Peddi follows the inspiring journey of a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to protect their pride against a powerful rival. Despite facing some criticism over Janhvi Kapoor’s character, the film continues to draw audiences, especially in the Telugu-speaking markets, thanks to Ram Charan’s star power and the emotional sports narrative.

With numbers that stay pretty steady through the weekdays, Peddi is, in a slow sort of way, moving closer to becoming one of the bigger commercial success stories this year.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

