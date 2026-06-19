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Peddi Box Office collection day 15: Ram Charan's film continues STEADY RUN, crosses Rs 322 crore globally

Peddi box office collection day 15: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama earned Rs 2 crore on Thursday, taking its India net total to Rs 228 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 322.65 crore despite a third-week slowdown.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 19, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Peddi Box Office collection day 15: Ram Charan's film continues STEADY RUN, crosses Rs 322 crore globally

Peddi box office collection day 15

Peddi box office collection day 15: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports drama Peddi has entered its third week in theatres with an updated version that includes some additional footage. The makers introduced the new scenes hoping to refresh the experience and give the film a boost, but it hasn’t translated into an immediate jump in collections.

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Peddi box office collection day 15

On Day 15 (third Thursday), the film saw another drop at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 2 crore net in India, marking an 18.4% decline from the previous day’s Rs 2.45 crore. The movie was screened across 3,769 shows on the day.

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The film had delivered a strong first week with Rs 193.55 crore and followed it up with Rs 34.45 crore in its second week. With the latest addition, its total India net collection has now reached Rs 228 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 270.05 crore.

Peddi overseas collection

Overseas, Peddi added Rs 15 lakh on Day 15, taking its international gross to Rs 52.60 crore. The worldwide gross collection has now crossed Rs 322.65 crore. Occupancy levels were moderate on Thursday. The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 16.88%, while the Hindi version stood at 11.21%. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continued to lead with Rs 1.65 crore gross. Karnataka contributed Rs 25 lakh, Tamil Nadu added Rs 8 lakh, and the rest of India brought in Rs 32 lakh. The total gross for the day, across all regions, was Rs 2.30 crore.

Even though the third week has started with a dip, Peddi is still maintaining a respectable pace, kind of. The sports drama keeps enjoying solid backing in Telugu-speaking markets, and since there isn’t any major new competing title right away, it has a decent chance to hold steady over the coming days.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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