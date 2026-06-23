Peddi Box Office collection day 19: Ram Charan's film SLOWS DOWN on Monday, earns Rs 331 crore worldwide

Peddi box office collection Day 19: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama witnessed a sharp 70.6% drop on Monday, earning Rs 83 lakh. Despite the slowdown, the film has collected Rs 235.10 crore net in India and crossed Rs 331 crore worldwide, continuing its impressive theatrical run.

Peddi box office collection (Instagram)

Peddi box office collection day 19: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports action drama Peddi is experiencing the usual weekday slowdown as it moves into its third week in theatres. After a fairly steady third weekend, when people returned to cinemas in decent numbers, the film saw a noticeable drop at the start of the new week. On Monday (Day 19), collections fell sharply by 70.6% compared to Sunday.

According to estimates, Peddi collected around Rs 83 lakh net in India on Day 19. This is a significant decline from the previous day’s Rs 2.82 crore. Despite the dip, the film continues to hold reasonably well overall.

Peddi box office collection

The movie delivered a blockbuster first week with Rs 193.55 crore net. The second week added around Rs 34.45 crore. While collections have slowed during weekdays, the film has still managed to push its total India net collection to approximately Rs 235.10 crore so far.

Peddi worldwide collection

On the global stage, Peddi continues to perform impressively. By the end of Day 19, its domestic gross had reached Rs 278.20 crore. Adding the steady overseas contributions, the worldwide gross has now crossed Rs 331.10 crore. This achievement further cements Ram Charan’s strong pull as a pan-Indian and international box office star.

Regionally, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remain the film’s strongest markets, contributing around Rs 80 lakh on Monday alone. Bengaluru has also shown surprising stability with decent morning occupancy. The film earned a smaller Rs 5 lakh from other regions on Day 19.

As Peddi approaches the one-month mark, trade observers are watching closely to see if it can sustain momentum into its fourth week. For a sports drama on this scale, keeping up a steady viewer interest, especially during matinee and evening shows in the big multiplexes, is going to be quite crucial.

The mix of Ram Charan’s star power, Janhvi Kapoor being around, and A.R. Rahman’s music has pretty clearly worked to get the film to connect with audiences. While weekdays have been a bit slower, the film's overall run is still looking impressive. Now the real question is whether it can maintain that momentum or see a further dip, and that will basically depend on how the crowds react in the next few days.

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