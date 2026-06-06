Peddi box office collection day 2: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's mass entertainer OVERTAKES Kartik Aaryan’s hit

Peddi box office collection day 2: Buchi Babu Sana's film - which features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor- in key roles - had a solid opening, Read on to know how the film performed on day 2.

Peddi box office collection day 2: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's mass entertainer OVERTAKES Kartik Aaryan’s hit

Peddi box office collection day 2: Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi has been winning hearts since the day its paid previews were held. The film - which has been directed by Buchi Babu Sana - had hit theatres on June 4. The film opened to positive reactions from the viewers, and managed to register a bumper opening. The much-anticipated film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on its opening day. On day 2, the film's collections may have dipped, but it still managed to beat Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion lifetime haul.

Peddi box office collection day 2 update

As reported by the trade website Sacnilk, Ram Charan's Peddi could collect Rs 26.90 crore net in India, and was successful in taking its total domestic collection to Rs 96.40 crore. The film saw an occupancy of 32.7% via 10,113 shows that were held. With this performance, the film managed to beat the lifetime collections of Kartik Aaryan's sports film Chandu Champion. Kartik's hit film had earned Rs 63.57 crore net in India. In Hindi, Peddi’s performance has reportedly been not to impressive. On its second day, the film earned Rs 23.39 crore from Telugu shows, as compared to Rs 2.02 crore from Hindi shows. Peddi was successful in earning Rs 18.50 crore from its premieres, and registered a 72% occupancy from 847 shows.

Peddi box office collection day 1 update

With a worldwide collection of Rs 112.49 crore, Ram Charan was successful in re-establishing his brand value as one of the most bankable Telugu superstars. Following the Game Changer failure, Peddi emerged as Ram Charan's second-highest opener after SS Rajamouli's RRR which had released in 2022. Domestically, Peddi could earn Rs 51 crore (net) through 12,412 shows, as reported by Sacnilk. The film's total India gross collections amounted to Rs 82.49 crore and total India net collections stood at Rs 69.50 crore. Worldwide, the film earned Rs 30.00 crore. With this, the film's total worldwide gross amounted to Rs 112.49 crore. The film managed to earn Rs 18.50 crore from paid previews. Through its Telugu market, the film earned Rs 47.20 crore on the opening. Its Hindi version added Rs 3 crore to the total.

The film was also successful in emerging as one of the biggest openers in Telugu cinema history. It is currently positioned as the 11th Telugu film to achieve the prestigious Rs 100 crore worldwide opening-day milestone.“The achievement highlights Ram Charan's box-office pull and marks one of the biggest openings of his career. The result is particularly significant for the actor as it comes after the disappointing theatrical performance of Game Changer, reaffirming his status as one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars,” trade tracker Sacnilk had reported.

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