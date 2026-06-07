Peddi Box Office collection day 3: Ram Charan's sports action records MASSIVE growth, earns Rs 125 core

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports action drama collected Rs 28.85 crore on Saturday, taking its India net total to Rs 125.25 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 191.07 crore in just three days.

Peddi box office collection day 3

Peddi box office collection day 3: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports action drama Peddi is off to a thunderous start at the box office. Despite some pre-release noise and controversy, the film has maintained strong momentum through its opening weekend and has already reached a major milestone.

Peddi box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 28.85 crore net on Day 3 (Saturday), marking a healthy 7.2% growth from Friday’s Rs 26.90 crore. This takes the film’s total India net collection to Rs 125.25 crore and India gross to Rs 149.07 crore in just three days- a very impressive feat.

Peddi overseas collection

Overseas, the movie added another Rs 8 crore on Saturday, pushing its international gross to Rs 42 crore. The current worldwide collection now stands at Rs 191.07 crore, and it is steadily heading towards the Rs 200 crore global mark.

Peddi occupancy rate

The Telugu version remained the clear leader, raking in Rs 25.60 crore on Day 3. The Hindi version contributed Rs 2.80 crore, while the other language versions added smaller numbers. Audience turnout also improved as the day progressed, with the Telugu version recording 56.40% overall occupancy. Night shows saw the strongest response at 68.31%.

Peddi controversy

While the film is enjoying solid business, discussions about Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, have been trending online. Lately, it looks like alleged private chats that fan pages posted have already stirred up fresh chats and arguments across social media, like, non-stop.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi has managed to hit a decent sweet spot between high-energy action scenes and the sort of touching emotional narrative, and that blend is apparently landing well with viewers. With solid weekend figures, plus this steady positive momentum, the film is pretty much on track to turn into one of the larger wins of the year for Telugu cinema.

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