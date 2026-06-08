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Peddi Box Office collection day 4: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film crosses Rs 233 crore worldwide

Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama earned Rs 31.90 crore on Monday, taking its worldwide total to Rs 233 crore. The film continues its strong run despite ongoing discussions around Janhvi Kapoor's character.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 8, 2026 7:19 AM IST
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Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports action drama Peddi is maintaining strong momentum at the box office. On its fourth day, the film recorded a healthy jump in collections, earning an estimated Rs 31.90 crore net in India. This marks a 10.6% rise compared to the previous day’s Rs 28.85 crore.

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Pedi box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Peddi has now pushed its total India net collection to around Rs 157.15 crore. The India gross stands at approximately Rs 187.02 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached about Rs 233.02 crore. Overseas markets have contributed nearly Rs 46 crore so far.

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The Telugu version continues to be the biggest contributor, driving most of the film’s earnings with strong evening and night show occupancy on Day 4.

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Peddi controversy

Beyond the box office numbers, Peddi has also been part of wider conversations in the industry, particularly regarding the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Actor Nithya Menen recently shared her thoughts on the ongoing debate over objectification. While clarifying that she hasn’t watched the film yet, the Bangalore Days star expressed support for discussions around respectful representation of women on screen.

What did Nithya Menon say?

Speaking on the issue, she told Variety, “I wonder if actors should actually have better boundaries and the person who’s performing the scene should be able to put their foot down and say they are not okay with being objectified,”.

She further added, “I also don’t believe that you end up helpless in a situation. You can assert yourself. It depends on what that person’s priority is.”

With consistent growth even on weekdays, Peddi is steadily heading towards becoming one of the bigger successes of the year. The strong opening weekend and positive audience response so far have given the film a solid foundation as it moves forward.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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