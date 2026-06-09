Peddi Box Office collection day 6: Ram Charan's film crosses Rs 200 crore in India gross, eyes Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

Peddi has crossed Rs 200 crore India gross and Rs 248.92 crore worldwide in just six days. Despite a sharp Monday drop and controversy over Janhvi Kapoor's character, Ram Charan's sports drama continues its strong box office run.

Peddi box office collection

Peddi box office collection day 6: Ram Charan’s sports action drama Peddi had a massive opening weekend at the box office. Released on June 4, 2026, the film has been drawing huge crowds, especially in Telugu-speaking markets, despite facing some criticism over Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal.

Peddi box office collection

The movie collected a whopping Rs 51 crore on its first day, on top of Rs 18.50 crore from paid previews. According to Sacnilk, it witnessed a 62.5% drop on its first Monday (Day 5), earning Rs 12.05 crore across 7,905 shows. On Day 6 (Tuesday), early estimates show it added just Rs 0.02 crore in net terms.

Even with the expected Monday slowdown, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore India gross mark in just six days. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 169.72 crore, while the India gross is at Rs 201.94 crore. Overseas, it added Rs 1 crore on Day 5, taking the international total to Rs 47 crore. The current worldwide gross stands at Rs 248.92 crore.

Peddi controversy

While the box office numbers are impressive, the film has also been at the centre of controversy. A section of viewers and social media users has called out the makers for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyamma, citing problematic camera angles, an unnecessary focus on her body, and certain dialogues that felt disrespectful.

Peddi cast

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in key roles. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.

Despite the backlash, the strong opening and solid weekend numbers show that Ram Charan’s star power and the film’s mass appeal are working in its favour. The coming days will be crucial to see if Peddi can maintain its pace and emerge as a big commercial success.

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