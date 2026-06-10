Peddi box office collection day 7: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer earns Rs 213.30 crore gross in India

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports action drama Peddi has been an instant hit with the viewers. Read on to know how it has performed so far.

Peddi box office collection day 7: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer earns Rs 213.30 crore gross in India

Peddi box office collection day 7: Buchi Babu Sana’s much talked about film Peddi had officially released on the big screen on June 4. A day ahead of the release, the makers of Peddi had screened paid premieres. Featuring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani and Divyendu Sharma in key roles, Peddi had opened to mixed reviews. Nonetheless, the film has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Amid the ongoing controversy around Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes, the film remains unstoppable. As reported by Sacnilk.com, the film has earned Rs 213.30 crore gross in India.

Peddi box office collection day 7 update

As reported by sacnilk.com, on Day 7, Peddi is being screened across 777 shows and has been successful in collecting a net of Rs 0.06 crore (by 10 am today). This brings total India gross collection of Peddi to Rs 213.30 crore and total India net to Rs 179.41 crore so far. The film's India final collections are yet to be reported.

Peddi box office collection day 6 update

As reported by Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 9.65 crore net in India on day 6, and its domestic total stood at Rs 179.35 crore. The film witnessed an occupancy of 26.51 % through its 7554 shows. On day 5, Peddi saw a drop even though it did well during its first weekend. The film had reportedly performed really well in Telugu than in Hindi. Peddi's opeening day collection stood at Rs 51 crore. Through its premieres. it raked in Rs 18.50 crore. On Friday, the movie earned Rs 26.90 crore, and on Saturday, its collection stood at Rs 29.10 crore. The film registered a spurt on Sunday, and collected Rs 32.15 crore. In the last six days, the film registered occupancy in Telugu than Hindi or Tamil.

Janhvi Kapoor's 'misleading' shots removed from Peddi?

Amid ongoing controversy around Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes in Peddi, director Buchi Babu has said that "a few shots turned misleading", and that steps are taken to edit them. Buchi Babu Sana told SCREEN, "In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves." He added, "In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them."

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