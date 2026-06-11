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Peddi Box Office collection day 7: Ram Charan's film holds STRONG, crosses Rs 271 crore globally

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama earned Rs 7.55 crore net on Monday, taking its India total to Rs 187.25 crore and worldwide collection to Rs 271.33 crore.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 11, 2026 7:04 AM IST
Peddi Box Office collection day 7: Ram Charan's film holds STRONG, crosses Rs 271 crore globally

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7

Peddi box office collection day 7: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports action drama Peddi had a massive opening weekend but is now seeing the expected slowdown as it enters the weekdays. The Buchi Babu Sana-directed film collected Rs 7.55 crore net in India on its seventh day (Monday), marking a 22.2% drop from Saturday’s Rs 9.70 crore.

Peddi box office collection day 7: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer earns Rs 213.30 crore gross in India
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Peddi box office collection day 7: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer earns Rs 213.30 crore gross in India

Peddi box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the movie was screened across 7,535 shows on Monday. Despite the dip, Peddi continues to deliver strong overall numbers. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 187.25 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 222.53 crore.

Peddi worldwide box office collection: After Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer BEATS Pawan Kalyan's film, it crosses MAJOR benchmark
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Peddi worldwide box office collection: After Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer BEATS Pawan Kalyan's film, it crosses MAJOR benchmark

Peddi overseas collection

Overseas, the film added another Rs 80 lakh on Day 7, taking its international gross to Rs 48.80 crore. The worldwide collection has now climbed to Rs 271.33 crore.

Peddi occupancy

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor, recording an overall occupancy of 21.58%. Evening shows performed better with 25.15% occupancy. The Hindi version saw a lower overall occupancy of 9.25%.

State-wise, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana once again led the way with Rs 6.50 crore gross on Day 7. Karnataka contributed Rs 60 lakh, Tamil Nadu added Rs 25 lakh, Kerala brought in Rs 5 lakh, and the rest of India collected Rs 1.49 crore. The total gross for the day across all territories stood at Rs 8.89 crore.

While the film has received mixed reviews- particularly over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character- its strong mass appeal and Ram Charan’s star power have helped it maintain a solid run so far. With no major new releases immediately in sight, Peddi now has a relatively clear window to keep its collections steady in the coming days.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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