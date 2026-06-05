Peddi Box Office collection: Ram Charan's film BEATS Dhurandhar, Bhoot Bangla, Raja Shivaji's opening day earnings

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama opens to a massive Rs 69.50 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest opening films of 2026 and surpassing Dhurandhar.

Peddi box office collection (Instagram)

Peddi box office collection day 1: Ram Charan’s highly anticipated sports action drama Peddi has made a thunderous entry at the box office. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, hit theatres worldwide on June 4 and has received a tremendous response from audiences right from the first day.

Peddi opening day earnings

According to early reports, Peddi collected a massive Rs 51 crore on its opening day. When combined with the Rs 18.50 crore earned from paid previews on Wednesday, the film’s total opening stands at an impressive Rs 69.50 crore. This makes Peddi the second-highest opening film of 2026 so far.

The Telugu version dominated the collections with a whopping Rs 47.20 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 3 crore. The Tamil version earned ₹0.45 crore, Kannada brought in Rs 0.25 crore, and Malayalam contributed Rs 0.10 crore.

Peddi among top 10 highest-openers of 2026

Peddi has now entered the elite list of the top 10 highest-opening Indian films of 2026. It sits comfortably at number 2, behind only Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 145 crore) and ahead of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab (Rs 62.9 crore).

The film’s strong performance comes as a huge relief for Ram Charan, who was disappointed with his previous release, Game Changer. Trade analysts believe the combination of Ram Charan’s star power, high expectations, and positive early word-of-mouth has worked in the film’s favour. People are praising this sports drama because the intense action sequences feel real and the emotional depth lands, plus the performances are genuinely powerful, even if it’s a bit over the top at times.

Now that it has had such a strong beginning, everyone is watching pretty closely how Peddi keeps things going over the weekend. If it sustains the same momentum and gets strong audience approval, then the film seems well on its way to becoming one of the biggest crowd winners of the year for Telugu cinema.

Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, Vriddhi Cinemas, and IVY Entertainment produce Peddi. The star-studded cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles.

For Ram Charan fans, today is a day of celebration as their favourite star delivers a blockbuster opening and reminds everyone why he remains one of the biggest forces in Indian cinema.

Peddi beats these films

- Raja Saheb: 62.9 crores

- Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 41.6 crores

- Ustad Bhagat Singh: Rs 34.75 crore

- Border 2: Rs 32.1 crore

- Bhoot Bangla: 18.31 crore

- Raja Shivaji: 12.4 crore

- Parasakthi: 12.35 crore

- Patriot: 9.8 crore

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