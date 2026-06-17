Peddi box office collection worldwide: Amid weekday drop, Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer earns THIS amount

Peddi has won several hearts since the time it hit theaters. Read on to know how much it has earned globally.

Peddi box office collection worldwide: Amid weekday drop, Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer earns THIS amount

Peddi box office collection worldwide: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi has been successful in achieving another big milestone at the box office. Peddi - which has been directed by Buchi Babu Sana - has been successful in crossing the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide within two weeks of release. In the second week, the film’s domestic collections have dipped considerably. Following an impressive second weekend and an average hold on Monday and Tuesday, Peddi witnessed a sharp dip on Day 14 as it entered its second Wednesday.

Peddi records lowest revenue?

According to trade website Sacnilk, Peddi has earned Rs 1.67 crore net in India (by 9.30 pm). Since late-night shows haven't been included, the final Day 14 collection is expected to be a bit higher. The film managed to earn Rs 3.45 crore on Day 13. Going by the latest estimates, the film's performance on second Wednesday has been one of the lowest collection days of the film’s theatrical run so far.

What is Peddi worldwide collection?

The biggest feat for Peddi on Day 14 has been its worldwide collection. The film has now officially crossed Rs 400 crore globally (gross). The makers took to social media and wrote, “A box office celebration. #Peddi crosses 400 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE.”

What is Peddi's India net collection?

Despite the revenue witnessing a slowdown, Peddi has managed to increase its total collection. The film’s India net collection now stands at Rs 225.22 crore, while its domestic gross is Rs 266.89 crore. The film continues to be among the highest-grossing Indian releases of 2026.

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