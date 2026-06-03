Peddi FIRST review out: CBFC calls Ram Charan's film 'gripping entertainer', lauds Janhvi Kapoor for her performance

Peddi first review: Ram Charan's sports action drama has received positive early reactions after its censor screening. CBFC members reportedly praised the film's pace, performances, and emotional second half.

Peddi first review: Mega Power Star Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana’s highly anticipated sports action drama Peddi is generating massive excitement as it gears up for its grand worldwide release on June 4. The film has just cleared the censor board and received a U/A (UA16+) certificate.

Peddi first review

According to sources present during the screening, the CBFC members were thoroughly impressed. They reportedly congratulated the team, saying the movie has no dull moments and the story moves at a gripping pace. Several scenes in the second half are expected to give audiences goosebumps.

Peddi receives praise from early viewers

Early inside talk from the industry is very positive. Many are already predicting that Peddi could become another big industry hit for Ram Charan. His performance is being described as next-level, particularly his body language and powerful mass dialogues in the sportsman role, which are said to be theatre-shaking.

Oscar winner AR Rahman’s background score is being called the soul of the film. Insiders claim the music elevates both the emotional sequences and high-voltage action scenes, creating a huge impact on the big screen.

Janhvi Kapoor lauded for her role

Janhvi Kapoor’s role opposite Ram Charan is also receiving praise. Her performance and glamour are said to be major highlights, while the deeply emotional portions written by Buchi Babu Sana are expected to strike a chord with audiences.

With the censor clearance and these encouraging early reactions, Mega fans are in full celebratory mode. After the success of RRR and Game Changer, expectations are naturally very high for Ram Charan’s new film.

Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena of IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. As the release date approaches, all eyes are on whether this big-ticket entertainer can create fresh box office records when it hits theatres on June 4.

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