Peddi OTT release: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama to stream on Netflix from THIS date

Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi is reportedly all set to make its digital debut after emerging as one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2026. Here's when and where fans can stream the film, along with details about its Hindi release.

Peddi OTT release: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama to stream on Netflix from THIS date (Instagram)

After making waves at the box office, Ram Charan’s Peddi is heading to Netflix. The Telugu sports drama, also starring Janhvi Kapoor, will premiere digitally in early July. If you’ve been waiting to catch it at home, here’s what you need to know.

When and Where to Watch Peddi Online

Netflix is picking up the streaming rights. Reports suggest Peddi will hit Netflix on July 2, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version takes a little longer, expect it around July 30, following the standard 8-week theatrical run for Hindi releases. Even though Netflix hasn’t made the dates official, 123Telugu leaked the July 2 launch for the South Indian languages, which matches what we’ve seen with recent releases.

What’s Peddi About?

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi follows a talented village athlete dreaming of putting his forgotten hometown on the map. He hustles, taking part in local cricket and wrestling matches for cash. But when a jealous rival ruins his shot at the national wrestling championship, he refuses to give up, he becomes a para-track athlete instead, chasing his dreams even harder. The movie also explores his romance with Achiyamma, played by Janhvi Kapoor, who’s the daughter of a local politician. Ram Charan, in his most physically challenging role to date, brings real grit to the character.

Cast, Crew, and Music

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor lead the cast, with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Divyenndu Sharma, and Ravi Kishan rounding out the supporting roles. Buchi Babu Sana directs, with producers Venkata Satish Kilaru and Vriddhi Cinemas backing the project. And for music, A.R. Rahman works his magic on the soundtrack.

Theatrical Run and Box Office

Peddi hit theaters on June 4, 2026, and got a mixed response at first. Critics loved Ram Charan’s dedication and transformation, though some didn’t warm up to the screenplay or Janhvi Kapoor’s role. Audiences made up their own minds, though, and the numbers tell the story. By Day 25, the India net collection stood at ₹1.04 crore, a 30% jump from the day before. So far, Peddi’s net total in India is ₹240.14 crore, with a gross of ₹283.95 crore. Overseas, it’s made ₹52.90 crore, bringing the worldwide total to ₹336.85 crore. That puts Peddi among the top Telugu hits of 2026.

What to Expect on OTT

Now that the film’s theater run is almost over, Netflix is set to stream Peddi first in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version follows about four weeks later, which lines up with the usual schedule for pan-India releases. If you missed Peddi at the movies or just want to watch Ram Charan take on the underdog role again, mark July 2 on your calendar.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

