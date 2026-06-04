Peddi Review: TOP 10 tweets that prove Ram Charan has delivered his most impactful film yet

Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi has opened to mostly positive reactions on X, with fans praising his performance, the interval block, emotional climax, and AR Rahman's powerful background score.

Peddi review: Ram Charan’s sports drama Peddi officially premiered in theatres on June 4, and fans flocked to early shows. Several viewers shared their reviews of the film on social media. Audience took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions of the film. The reviews were mostly positive. Most of the viewers praised Ram Charan’s performance and the opening scene.

Tweets that prove Ram Charan delivered an impactful movie

One tweet reads, “#Peddi Average 1st Half! Pre-interval to interval sequence is solid and the highlight so far. Charan’s intro sequences also are neat. Apart from this it remains pretty flat and choppy. Heroine and villain track don’t work. Charan’s performance and music is carrying this one so far.”

#Peddi Average 1st Half! Pre-interval to interval sequence is solid and the highlight so far. Charan’s intro sequences also are neat. Apart from this it remains pretty flat and choppy. Heroine and villain track don’t work. Charan’s performance and music is carrying this one so… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 3, 2026

Another praised the Helicopter shot adding, “Interval scene. 360 degree and Helicopter cricketing shots in Flood lights with ARR BGM score followed by Peddi chants! Terrific duty by ARR! Rai rai rara and Chikiri songs on screen. Overall Superb First half with strong emotions already set! #Peddi.”

Interval scene????? 360 degree and Helicopter cricketing shots in Flood lights with ARR BGM score followed by Peddi chants! Terrific duty by ARR!????? Rai rai rara and Chikiri songs on screen? Overall Superb First half with strong emotions already set!#Peddi — MLReviews?? ♥️ (@MovieLove999) June 3, 2026

“#PEDDI First Half Review Game changer first half is better than Peddi first half Routine rotha first half,” read another tweet.

#PEDDI First Half Review

Game changer first half is better than Peddi first half

Routine rotha first half ✅ — Harry Potter (@ThalaivarCBN) June 3, 2026

Another penned, “1st HALF BLOCKBUSTER. VINTAGE @AlwaysRamCharan On Duty. Excellent interval point. Songs & BGM #Peddi #BlockBusterPeddi.”

One wrote, “@arrahman What an intro score #Peddi.”

One wrote, “@arrahman What an intro score #Peddi.”

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted, "Congrats to Team PEDDI for the Stupendous BLOCKBUSTER @AlwaysRamCharan bhai excels in every Frame. #BucchiBabu garu delivers a very Satisfying film. @RathnaveluDop garu & #ArRehman Must Watch on the BIG screen... @MythriOfficial @vriddhicinemas SIXERRR #PEDDI."

Congrats to Team PEDDI for the Stupendous BLOCKBUSTER ... @AlwaysRamCharan bhai excels in every Frame.

#BucchiBabu garu delivers a very Satisfying film. @RathnaveluDop garu & #ArRehman ?????????

Must Watch on the BIG screen... @MythriOfficial @vriddhicinemas SIXERRR #PEDDI pic.twitter.com/RYs3Vfla3T — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 3, 2026

Another tweet reads, "#Peddi A watchable commercial entertainer with an honest story that works in parts despite its regular template narration!"

Completed watching the movie: #Peddi’s final portion makes you emotional. It’s about a man who goes to any extent to bring identity and recognition to his village and its people. Ram Charan and the film deserve national awards. This is not an entertainment-oriented film;… https://t.co/VxGFwSiCSX — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) June 3, 2026

A user wrote, "Completed watching the movie: #Peddi’s final portion makes you emotional. It’s about a man who goes to any extent to bring identity and recognition to his village and its people. Ram Charan and the film deserve national awards."

About Peddi

Ram Charan portrays an athlete in the film Peddi. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, forming a strong cast that adds to the film's breadth and impact.

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