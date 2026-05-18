Peddi trailer BREAKS the Internet: Ram Charan turns savage, Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts; netizens call it 'BLOCKBUSTER'

The much-awaited trailer of Peddi it finally out. The film - which features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, will be released in theatres on June 4, 2026.

Peddi trailer BREAKS the Internet: Ram Charan turns savage, Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts; netizens call it 'BLOCKBUSTER'

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi is clearly one of the most anticipated film of the year. Slated for June release, the film has been directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, the sports drama's trailer was officially launched during a grand launch event in Mumbai today. The event was attended by Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor and their co-stars Divyenndu and Boman Irani. Also present at the event were AR Rahman and producer Venkata.

As evident from the trailer, Ram Charan's film establishes his character, Peddi, as a larger-than-life figure in his village. And he is clearly everyone's favourite sportsperson. Even though the sport changes, the champion remains the same. From cricket to wrestling and running, Peddi dominates every sport. The film also puts focus on Ram Charan's incredible physical transformation, and follows his quest to bag national glory for his village and bring fame to his community. Also seen in the trailer is Janhvi Kapoor who has a meaningful role to play in the story. Meanwhile, Jagapathi Babu is seen in a completely different role. Yes, he has a powerful and pivotal character that could change the narrative completely.

How have netizens reacted to the trailer?

A netizen tweeted, "#Peddi is another typical south masala movie which will work on Day 1 but will fall flat on Monday. #PeddiTrailer is disappointing. The whole trailer went into aura farming of #RamCharan, but the sad thing is Ram Charan is the only good thing in this trailer. Too much screaming, dust, and over-the-top action blocks with no sense. Fans deserve better than this, Ram Charan deserves better than this. Have genuine hope from the movie (sic)." Another netizen posted, "Peddi Trailer Be Like: When Pushpa Goes In Sport (sic)." Next post on X user read, "Peddi Trailer Released #JhanviKapoor Performance ? & @NimmaShivanna KADAKK Entry ? @AlwaysRamCharan This Time Blockbuster Fix ? Trailer is very good. Content speaks (sic)." Another fan posted, "This movie is a blockbuster".

Peddi was earlier supposed to hit theatres on March 27, 2026. However, it was postponed to April 30. Later, Buchi Babu, at an event, also revealed that the film will release on the big screens on June 25, 2026. But when Yash's Toxic got postponed, the makers of Peddi preponed the release date of the film. It will now release on June 4, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

