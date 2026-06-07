Peddi worldwide box office collection: After Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer BEATS Pawan Kalyan's film, it crosses MAJOR benchmark

Peddi box office collection day 3: Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi has been directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Amid its impressive impressive global box office collection, know how much it earned on day 3.

Peddi box office collection day 3: Ram Charan’s Peddi's impact could be gauged by the fact that it opened on a strong note at the box office. For the unversed, the film - including premiere collections - crossed Rs 112.49 crore gross worldwide on the day of its theatrical release. The overseas numbers too looked impressive, with the movie racing past the $2.5 million mark. On day 3 too, the film's collection of Rs 28.85 Cr represented a 7.2% growth from day 2's net collection of ₹26.90 Cr, Sacnilk reported. The Telugu sports action drama opened to an impressive Rs 110.01 crore gross globally on the first day. On, Friday, it grossed Rs 31.74 crore in India. In the overseas market, the film grossed 8 crore. Overall, it grossed 39.74 crore worldwide on the second day. The film's 2-day worldwide box office collection now stands at 149.75 crore gross.

Peddi box office collection day 3 update

As reported by Sacnilk.com, on Day 3, Peddi collected a net of Rs 28.85 Cr through 9,019 shows. With this, the film's total India gross collections amounted to Rs 149.07 Cr and total India net collections stood at Rs 125.25 Cr. Overseas, the film collected Rs 8 Cr on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 42 Cr so far. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 191.07 Cr.

Peddi box office collection day 2 update

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 26.90 crore net in India on its second day across 10,113 shows. With this, the total collection stood at Rs 114.49 crore. On day 2, the film emerged as the third highest Telugu grosser of 2026 and managed to surpass Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Buchi Babu Sana reacts to Janhvi Kapoor's sequences

Following massive backlash over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character in Peddi, director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that changes will be incuded to the 'controversial' parts of the film. Many have slammed the film for allegedly objectifying women through its dialogues, romantic sequences that revolved around Janhvi Kapoor’s character. While reacting to the criticism, Buchi Babu Sana took to X on Saturday, May 6 and put out a statement. He wrote, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize.”

As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

The filmmaker also confirmed that changes would be incorporated in the film. “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities,” he added.

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