Pehli Dafa: Abhinav Chauhan and Rumman Ahmed's soothing love track should be watched by everyone

Watching your first love get married feels like smiling through old memories while quietly accepting that some stories are meant to stay in the past.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: August 6, 2026 4:52 PM IST





Pehli Dafa: Abhinav Chauhan and Rumman Ahmed's soothing love track should be watched by everyone

Pehli Dafa is the kind of romantic track that will instantly put you in a good mood. The video which features Abhinav Chauhan and Rumman Ahmed, beautifully encapsulates the happiness and excitement of being in love. The track is being loved by many not just for its soothing melody but also the heartfelt lyrics. Every aspect of the track captures the warm and emotional vibe that's easy to connect with.

One of the best things about the video is the simplicity with which Abhinav Chauhan and Rumman Ahmed perform. Their performances are effortless, and both look extremely natural. Whether it's the shy smiles, playful glances, or emotional scenes, every frame makes the story feel powerful.

The response from listeners to the viral track has also been extremely positive. Many fans have called it "Bahut shandar, bahut hi umda," while others believe the song is "definitely going to be a superhit." Several viewers were also quick to congratulate the entire team for composing such an impactful track. A few other comments read, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the entire team. Happy to be part of this wonderful project"; "This song is stuck in my mind" and "Very nice song"

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