The magical and most celebrated Brazilian star footballer Pele has left the world and this news of his tragic death was shared on his Instagram official account reportedly by his daughter and it left his fans numb. The Brazilian star soccer player was a hero worldwide and everyone is mourning his death including Bollywood celebs like , and more. Pele died at 82 due to multiple organ failure. The legendary footballer was undergoing treatment for colon cancer and he fought back against this deadly disease but King Pele couldn't survive and left the world. RIP to the King.

Abhishek took to his Instagram and remembered the footballer and wrote, "As a child, my father introduced me to Pelé and his magic. And thus began a lifelong love for football. We had shelves filled with VHS tapes of his and the Brazilian team's matches. I would religiously watch them with my father. A magician we've all been blessed to witness. A few years ago, whilst visiting India I somehow managed to get an autographed jersey of his. It has pride of placement in my office. Thank you, sir for teaching us about joga bonito and being such a hero and idol to billions. Rest in Peace to the greatest! @pele."

Vicky Kaushal shared one of the famous dialogue of Pele and wrote, "When Maradona died, Pele said he hopes some day he'll 'play ball with Maradona in the sky'. Today is that day. Rest in peace." , , and many more celebrities mourned the death of the footballer. King Pele will be remembered till eternity. The magical footballer ruled billions of hearts.