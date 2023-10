Shehnaaz Gill, this name was heard for the first time ever among the Hindi audience when she appeared on Bigg Boss 13, which is in 2019. In the span of five years, a lot has changed in Shehnaaz Gill's life, and the most tragic thing that has ever happened to her was losing the love of his life, Sidharth Shukla. It's been 2 years since Sid passed away, and slowly and gradually, even Shehnaaz has moved on, but sadly, people haven't. Till date, Shehnaaz is associated with Sidharth's name, and that is Sidnaaz, and it's indeed unfair to her. Don't you think? Shehnaaz Gill met Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss 13 house and made him her dream, but fate decided otherwise. Was she at fault?

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill being the happiest self.

I have always considered her the smartest

Bcs she understand the most complex things about relations

Its just she still keeps her emotional and childishness intact Also the last line mic phek kr marungi agar move on nhn kya is something only sana can say?#Shehnaazgill pic.twitter.com/H74F7cdioZ — Stan_Wal (Fan Account) (@stan_wal210) October 1, 2023

During's appearance in the Bigg Boss, she always spoke about having big dreams and becoming the biggest name in the industry, and why she was judged for dreaming and fulfilling her dreams after's death. Trollers have reached a new low by making personal judgements in Shehnaaz Gill's life. From judging her for losing weight to being outspoken to wearing revealing outfits, basically for even breathing, But why should Sana stop? It was her man Sidharth Shukla's dream too, to see her reach places as well.

Shehnaaz Gill is living her dream despite being aware that she can never live her beautiful dream of being with the man of her life, Sidharth Shukla. So it's high time people stop being harsh on her and let the girl fly, as she herself says she has become unstoppable and nothing is going to stop her from flying. Shehnaaz Gill, the name that one can never forget, is fearless, and she deserves to live her life every bit.