Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is by far one of the most popular and drop-dead gorgeous star kids around the block. So, it'd safe to assume that producers would be making a beeline to launch her, right? Well, as much as you or I may speculate about that, the fact of the matter is that Navya Naveli has no interest in joining Bollywood, and has driven home the point time and again in the past. Her career goals lie in the business sector, and going by what Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi recently said about her, it looks like she's not only making all the right choices in her field of interest, but a plush job offer in the business world could also soon come calling.

Expressing how impressed she is with granddaughter in a recent in interview with Mojo Story, Indra Nooyi revealed that she had mentored her along with three other girls, who were running Aara Health, and had found their proposition to be terrific, completely in sync with the Indian zeitgeist, while also underlining how dedicated and hardworking the quarter were and how she loved what they were doing.

She added that after every meeting, the four girls would return to her with new progress they'd make and chart a further course of action. What's more, Indra Nooyi even confessed that she had no idea who was when mentoring her, and simply saw her as an extraordinary businessperson at a very young age.