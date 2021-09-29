Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi impressed with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda; is a job offer on the cards?

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has no interest in joining Bollywood, and has driven home the point time and again in the past. Going by what Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi recently said about her, it looks like she's not only making all the right choices in her field of interest.