Katrina Kaif found love in life when she was done with it, like they say everything is planned and one should have faith. Vicky Kaushal was the one for her and today they have become the most loved and popular couple in tinsel town. Katrina Kaif who is head over heels in love with her husband and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been candidly talking about him in her interviews as she promotes her next release Phone Bhoot, In one of her interactions, she spoke about one thing that she tolerates about Vicky and that is his stubbornness. The actress admitted that he is the most loving and endearing person, but his stubbornness is something that she tolerated. Well like they say, you have to accept your loved ones for how they are.

While Katrina who is happily married to Vicky and will be celebrating her first anniversary soon spoke about one lesson that she learnt in her marriage. The actress loved off and said, " Marriage has taught me to let others talk." When Vicky appeared in 's show sans Katrina Kaif even revealed how he is not allowed to speak in arguments and at times he reminds Kat that he should also be allowed to speak. And now seems like Katrina has considered that point.

Watch this adorable video of Katrina Kaif getting all the guidance from hubby Vicky Kaushal as she promotes her film Phone Bhoot

Katrina and Vicky reportedly were in a relationship for three years before they decided di get hitched last year in December. Their marriage was every bit dreamy and they look JUST PERFECT. Vicky and Katrina are very happy in their space and for quite a time there has been a string of rumours of Katrina expecting the first child seems like there is no truth to these rumours.