Katrina Kaif is soon going to be seen in a movie called Phone Bhoot. It is a horror comedy and she shares screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in this film. The trailer of the film has received mixed reactions and now the stars keeping no stone unturned in promoting the film. Katrina Kaif is making maximum noise by revealing sweet details about the film, her marriage with Vicky Kaushal and more. In a recent interview, she revealed whether she believes in ghosts.

In an interview with Etimes, Katrina Kaif was asked if she believes in ghosts or not. She stated that one cannot deny that there are other dimensions and one cannot tell how it plays it out. She further went on to reveal that she cannot sleep at night if she watches something scary. She gets bad dreams. The actress also mentioned a phase where she could not sleep without keeping a small light or TV on. She then added, "I have to be careful about myself and watch nice, happy, frothy films. Phone Bhoot is not only a horror film but a horror comedy. It takes all the cliched things and makes a joke out of them. That’s the kind of humor I enjoy."

Earlier, Katrina Kaif spoke about her first impression of Vicky Kaushal when she saw him in the Manmarziyaan trailer. She was totally impressed by his raw talent.

Before Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif was last seen in a film that was a massive hit at the box office. It remains to be seen if Phone Bhoot achieves great numbers at the box office or not.