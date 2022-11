Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot has made it to the theatres today. The film which is a horror comedy has clashed with Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili. It has opened to mixed reviews. Netizens are tripping and laughing hard while there are some who did not like the film at all. But apart from the big clash and mixed reviews, Phone Bhoot has sadly hit a big hurdle. As per the latest updates, Phone Bhoot has been bitten by the piracy bug and is made available on several torrent sites.

Phone Bhoot LEAKED online

As reported by Times Now Hindi, , and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot is now available to download on notorious sites like Tamilrockerz, Telegram and more. It has only been a few hours since the film made it to the theatres and it has already made its way online. It is definitely a big setback for the film as it can have an impact on the box office collections of the film. Piracy has been a big hurdle for Bollywood movies and many have suffered because of the same. Big films like Radhe, , , Paa and many more were leaked online. Will Phone Bhoot also suffer? That is something we will have to wait and watch.

Talking about the film, netizens are having a good laugh over the jokes and the fun comedy in the film.

Check out a few tweets below:

Finished the first half of #PhoneBhoot and the audience is on the floor. ????? This movie is crazy mad. The pop culture references, Katrina's slice ad reference and many such crazy moments made everyone scream. ?? Interval pe the audience went crazy !!! — Satts (@satyheree) November 4, 2022

#PhoneBhoot is fun to watch with solid comedy. #KatrinaKaif is looking the best#IshaanKhatter and @SiddyChats are great together they have best comic timing ever! So fun to watch all of them they are stealing the show ?? Do not miss. #PhoneBhootReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPoint1) November 4, 2022

