Phone Bhoot is releasing on 4th November. The horror-comedy film stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The three of them have been promoting their film everywhere in the city. Just recently, Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant reached IIT Bombay’s IT Cell. Katrina seemed very excited about the promotions and greeted her fans in her husband, Vicky Kaushal's style. Fans were pretty stoked to hear Katrina's enthusiasm and excitement. Just this past weekend, we saw Katrina Kaif promoting Phone Bhoot on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16.

Katrina Kaif greets fans in Vicky Kaushal-style

So, this video of Katrina Kaif promoting Phone Bhoot at a college is trending big time in Entertainment News. And it's worth sharing, truly because it's as cute as Vicky Kaushal and Kat's equation in real life. When talking about Vicky, he's famous for a lot of things. But the film that made him the national crush is URI: The Surgical Strike. And his dialogue 'How's the Josh?' is also quite famous. Now, you'd be wondering what's the link with Kat and Phone Bhoot right now.

Well, Katrina greeted the fans asking 'How's the Josh?' while promoting Phone Bhoot. And they responded in unison saying, 'High Sir,' it seems to which Katrina cutely corrects them saying, 'Ma'am.' Katrina wore a printed blue midi dress and looked as pretty as ever.

Check Katrina Kaif greeting fans by asking 'How's the Josh?' here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Now isn't that cute! Katrina has always been the charmer.

Phone Bhoot promotions

Coming back to the film, Phone Bhoot is the story of two ghostbusters who can see the spirits and come across Ragini played by Katrina. They get to solving problems of other spirits. But why is Ragini helping other ghosts and what's her motive behind the same forms the crux of the story. Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. It also stars , Sheeba Chaddha and others.